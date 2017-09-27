WVU Tech to host two escape rooms in October

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Thrill-seekers looking for ways to have some pre-Halloween fun are encouraged to check out two new escape rooms happening on the WVU Tech campus.



The escape rooms are being hosted by the student-run Forensics Investigation Association and the Psychology Club from October 5-8th.



The first escape room, a take on Alice and Wonderland, will task escapees with finding the White Rabbit's pocket watch in time for tea with the Mad Hatter. The second room will be a crime scene investigation, challenging visitors to solve a string of grisly crimes before the case goes cold.



"People get to play detective or escape to Alice and Wonderland. They're really fun, especially for the Junior High Crowd...a lot of different puzzles," said Andrew Wheeler, Associate Professor of Forensics at the school.

The rooms cost $20 per visitor and will run on the following schedule:

Thursday, October 5: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, October 6: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: noon – 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 8: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Each room will give a maximum of ten visitors 50 minutes to escape. The clubs are offering prizes for escapees who complete certain challenges during the escape rooms.

The proceeds from the event will allow student organization members to attend conferences and competitions, bring in guest speakers and engage in other professional development opportunities.

Spots are limited. Escapees can find out more and sign up at wvutech.edu/escaperoom.