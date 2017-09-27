Bluefield College trying to get better vs. Warner

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Over to Bluefield College where the rams are showing improvement with each game. The Rams lost another close game to a ranked opponent in Georgetown College this past Saturday. They were a few plays away from making up the difference, but they couldn't make them when they needed to. Up next is a visit from Warner who is coming to Mitchell Stadium to make up a game they lost from Hurricane Irma. The Royals will come in with a 1-2 mark on the year, but for Bluefield this Saturday is another chance to get better. "That's our next step being able to make those plays. We're learning how to make those plays and we are playing extremely hard. Just looking forward to playing this Saturday to have a chance at a W and get this thing rolling."