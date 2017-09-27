Concord to face tough Shepherd team on Saturday

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord will be back home on Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Lions will welcome in one of the best teams in the country, and the top team in the Mountain East Conference.

Shepherd will come into Callaghan Stadium with a 3-0 mark on the season. The third ranked Rams will come in with the top ranked offense in the league scoring 50 points per game. However, they will also enter with the worst defense in the conference giving up 41 points per game. The Mountain Lions are 1-3 on the year as they are in the middle of a tough stretch of games with UVA Wise, Notre Dame, and Shepherd. The maroon and white have always played the Rams tough developing a pretty good rivalry between the two. This program showed some signs of life last week despite the loss to Notre Dame, and head coach Paul Price says the road looks good ahead. "We are hungry to find out just how good we can be. This group trains hard and practices hard. They treat the game the way it should be treated. I believe our best days are right ahead of us, and I think the players do to."