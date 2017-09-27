Fayetteville-Pikeview clash with a lot on the line

Gardner, WV

WVVA-TV

While a lot of the attention will be focused on what happens at Mitchell Stadium, there will be plenty of eyes on the game on the other side of Mercer County. Fayettville and Pikeview will play with plenty of playoff implications on the line. As each knows their future could rest on this Friday night showdown.

Fayetteville remains one of the few undefeated teams in our area. The Pirates improved to 5-0 after shutting out county rival Oak Hill last week. This week they travel down to take on Pikeview, a team they took care of at home last year by 41 points. However this time around things will be different, and head coach David Moneypenny says in order to keep their unblemished record in tact they will have to give it everything that they have. "They've got a lot of kids back like we do, but they're offensive line is very very good and their skill players as you know are running the football. They gain one, two, three hundred yards a game each and it's going to be a very difficult task for us. they run the ball, they're a physical team, they're bigger than we are, you know what can I say? "

Over in Gardner the Panthers are sitting at 3-2 after getting by Shady Spring last Friday night. The win surpassed the team's win total from all of last year. Running back Hunter Mitchelson rushed for 293 yards in the victory for the Panthers and has over 400 yards in his last two games. Looking for their first back to wins of the season and slowing down the Pirates will be a tough task that Bobby Wyatt and Company. But, the Panthers think they can manage. "You know they do things fundamentally right. They find ways to score when they need to score. They make defensive plays when they need to make defensive plays. It's just a very good fundamentally coached team that's going to be a very big challenge for us."