Beckley ranked among fastest growing housing markets in U.S.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley was named in a new report as one of the fastest-growing housing markets in 2017, according to a study by Nationwide's Health of Housing Markets.



The report showed that the City of Champions had the 10th largest increase out of nearly 400 urban areas.



Paige Powers, Pres. of the Board of Realtors, attributes the rise, in part, to a new campus and coal. "WVU is a big reason. We've seen a lot of students coming in and I think that's only going to get better with time," said Powers, who also manages Old Colony Realtors in Beckley.



Powers sits on the Board of Realtors with Tim Berry, who said his company has closed on more than 43 homes and businesses in the last year.



"Our economy has really turned a corner. We're seeing a lot uptake in commercial applications as well," said Berry.



In 2016, Berry and Powers said the Board of Realtors closed on 515 residential transactions, totaling $66 million. During that same time period in 2017, members closed on nearly 700 transactions, bringing into the area close to $72 million.



"With coal mines coming back, people in McDowell and Wyoming County are spending more money in the area, bringing people's pay and hours up," adds Powers.



The next step, adds Berry, will be continuing the city's efforts to invest in sewer projects and infrastructure developments. "What you don't see underground is just as important to the future when it comes to commercial or residential business."



The average price per home also slightly dropped in the last year, from $120,00 in 2016 to nearly $119,000 in 2017.