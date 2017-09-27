Beckley ranked among fastest growing housing markets in U.S.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pharmacy in Beckley on Wednesday.More >>
Thrill-seekers thinking of ways to have some pre-Halloween fun are encouraged to check out two new escape rooms happening on the WVU Tech campus.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley was named in a new report as one of the fastest-growing housing markets in 2017, according to a study by Nationwide's Health of Housing Markets.
State investigators say the emergency stop on a mining machine wasn't functioning when a 32-year-old miner was killed at a southern West Virginia mine in June.
Businesses in a Princeton shopping center were evacuate Wednesday morning. Authorities say a possible gas leak has closed the shopping center, as Princeton Rescue Squad and Princeton Fire are on the scene. The occupants of the shopping center includes Kroger.
An attorney who prosecutors said used client money to get out of jail had a bond hearing in Beckley on Wednesday.
College students at Concord University are now doing their part to raise money for Hurricane Relief efforts. Freshman students in the University 100 class are holding several fundraisers throughout the week. Their goal is to to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
