Car crashes into pharmacy in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Beckley pharmacy on Wednesday.

According to dispatchers, it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the Bypass Pharmacy on Harper Road.



Beckley Fire Dept., Beckley Police Dept, and JanCare Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Right now, there is no word yet on the person's condition.

At this point in the investigation, it is still unclear what caused the crash.