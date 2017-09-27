Princeton shopping center open after possible gas leak

Around 1:30 this afternoon, the shopping center was given the all-clear.

Businesses in a Princeton shopping center were evacuate Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a possible gas leak has closed the shopping center, as Princeton Rescue Squad and Princeton Fire are on the scene.

The occupants of the shopping center includes Kroger.

The only office not evacuated was the local DHHR.

WVVA was told a roofing job was being performed above the Dollar General and One Main Financial when a gas line was cut.

