Princeton shopping center open after possible gas leak - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton shopping center open after possible gas leak

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
PRINCETON (WVVA) -

Around 1:30 this afternoon, the shopping center was given the all-clear.

Stay with WVVA for details in our 5 p.m. newscast.

Businesses in a Princeton shopping center were evacuate Wednesday morning. 

Authorities say a possible gas leak has closed the shopping center, as Princeton Rescue Squad and Princeton Fire are on the scene.

The occupants of the shopping center includes Kroger.

The only office not evacuated was the local DHHR. 

WVVA was told a roofing job was being performed above the Dollar General and One Main Financial when a gas line was cut. 

More on this story to come in our 5 p.m.broadcast.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.