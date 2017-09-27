Attorney convicted on embezzlement, drug charges to be released to drug rehab, home confinement

BECKLEY (WVVA) An attorney who prosecutors said used client money to get out of jail had a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Richard Hardison, Jr., 47, of Charleston, entered Kennedy pleas (whereby the defendant does not admit guilt) in September of 2016 to delivery of cocaine and conspiracy to commit a felony, as well as three counts of embezzlement and attempt to commit a felony.

In 2012, police said Hardison sold cocaine to a person cooperating with the Beckley Police Dept. Two of Harrison's charges stem from that incident, while three additional charges stem from the embezzlement of $188,000 from clients over a two year period.

After a year in jail, Hardison's attorney Brandon Gray asked Judge Robert Burnside for a suspension of his client's post-conviction bond requirement to seek treatment in a drug rehab center.

Assistant Prosecutor Brandon's Steele objected to that request during Wednesday's hearing, going over the reasons he believes Hardson is a flight risk, including previous bond violations as well as a significant amount of money owed by the defendant to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Steele also said Hardison has had over a year to get clean, but to his knowledge the defendant has not sought any sort of treatment in jail.

At the end of Wednesday's hearing, Judge Burnside decided to allow Hardison to be released on home confinement in conjunction with treatment at a drug rehabilitation center. He must also meet his previous bond requirement of $75,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14th.