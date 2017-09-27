Attorney convicted on embezzlement, drug charges to be released to drug rehab, home confinement

An attorney who prosecutors said used client money to get out of jail had a bond hearing in Beckley on Wednesday.More >>
College students at Concord University are now doing their part to raise money for Hurricane Relief efforts. Freshman students in the University 100 class are holding several fundraisers throughout the week. Their goal is to to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
The city of Princeton is raising funds for their Railroad Museum... and is doing it in an intriguing way. Princeton is in the process of creating their own version of a legendary board game.More >>
A new company is looking at Greenbrier County to build a $73 million dollar synthetic fuel plant. The plant, PPD of WV One, will convert solid waste materials to diesel fuel and biochar, a charcoal used in soil for agriculture. So, how are residents there reacting to the news?More >>
In a special edition of APB Cold Case on Tuesday, we're breaking from our traditional feature on an unsolved mystery to show how students at WVU Tech could soon be helping to crack them.More >>
Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.More >>
Police in Charleston are looking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.More >>
