Puerto Rico continues to suffer after hurricanes: WAYS YOU CAN HELP!

Puerto Ricans are still trying to pick up the pieces after first Hurricane Irma, and then devastating Hurricane Maria made direct landfall last week. Though the meteorological storms themselves have passed, the storm of suffering that has been unleashed upon the U.S. territory is ongoing.

After Hurricane Irma passed early in the month of September, thousands lost power. As Hurricane Maria then made direct landfall last week. with winds of 150 mph and 12"+ of rain in many areas, the entire island has been left in shambles. This beautiful part of the US has just been hit by the strongest storm in nearly a century for that area. With an already aged power grid, and debilitated infrastructure, millions of citizens are still in the dark, making clean water, food storage, communication, medications and medical equipment, sewage disposal, and transportation scarce or completely unavailable.

Hungry and isolated residents have been gathering around the very few working cell towers to make contact with loved ones, including their relatives on the U.S. mainland. With most hospitals and airports out of commission, the death toll is likely to rise, especially as sick and elderly residents have so limited access to help.

There are ways WE can make a difference here at home though, and these fellow Americans NEED ALL of the help they can receive at this time.

Below is a list of organizations that have online websites available for donations, CLICK TO FOLLOW LINKS:

UNITED FOR PUERTO RICO:

AMERICAN RED CROSS

UNICEF

HISPANIC FEDERATION

CATHOLIC RELIEF SERVICES

ALL HANDS VOLUNTEERS

AMERICARES

CENTER FOR POPULAR DEMOCRACY:

DIRECT RELIEF

SAVE THE CHILDREN

GLOBAL GIVING