Concord students collect money for hurricane victims

College students at Concord University are now doing their part to raise money for Hurricane Relief efforts.

Freshman students in the University 100 class are holding several fundraisers throughout the week. Their goal is to to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. They're holding a bake sales during lunch, a benefit concert at the Subway Stage tonight, and students can also buy raffle tickets to win gift cards to such places as Olive Garden. A student of the University 100 class, Graci Hodges, says seeing all of the destruction made her want to take action. "When I saw how devastating Harvey was, and then soon after Irma hit, I thought that it was time for people of West Virginia, and our small town, to give a little something back, because it's the least we could do."

Hodges says the raffle winners for the gift cards are announced daily. Once all the funds have been collected, they will be donated to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

