Versatile Moore leading the way for James Monroe

James Monroe has been one of the better teams in Class AA for the past three years, and one of the many big reasons has been the play of Connor Moore. "We went 3-7 my freshman year, and these last couple years we've been real successful offensively. Defensively, last year we were really powerful. I think we've picked up on that. Its game six now and we are starting to click."

The senior has played many different positions over the course of his career, but moving around is something he's used to. "Growing up I've played a lot of positions. Sophomore year they moved me to quarterback, never thrown a ball in my life. Its fun playing all the different positions."

Moore has split time with several guys at the quarterback position during that time, giving the Maverick attack many different looks. "Its that two headed monster and its helped us out a lot. Its not that stressful. I can rely on him, and he can rely on me to throw the ball. Our team is successful with it right now and its been really effective."

Playing many different positions is something every Mavericks is expected to do. As they look to get the best out of all their players. "He's been effective on both sides of the ball with interceptions and then returns on special teams. Passing, throwing, and running the ball so he's a real versatile young man. I've been happy with him on both sides of the ball this year" said head coach John Mustain.

The Mavericks have a big game this Friday on the road at Nicholas Co, as Moore and company look to get some revenge. "We've got all our guys hyped up because they don't have a loss on their record right now. That's our main focus, we just want to get through this week and finish the season out."