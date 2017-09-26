WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 9/26 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 9/26

AAA

1. Huntington

1. University

3. Martinsburg

3. Musselman

5. Spring Valley

6. Hedgesville

7. Hurricane

8. Capital

9. Cabell Midland

10. Spring Mills

11. St Albans

12. Wheeling Park

13. John Marshall

14. Buckhannon Upshur

14. Parkersburg

16. Hampshire

23. Beckley

24. Greenbrier East

27. Princeton

AA

1. Bluefield

2. Mingo Central

3. Liberty Harrison

4. Fairmont Senior

5. Nicholas Co

6. Bridgeport

6. James Monroe

6. Weir

9. Keyser

10. Sissonville

11. North Marion

12. Pt Pleasant

13. Braxton Co

14. Elkins

14. Wayne

16. Westside

17. Oak Hill

22. Pikeview

27. Shady Spring

32. Wyoming East

36. Independence

41. Liberty Raleigh

41. River View

A

1. St Marys

2. East Hardy

3. Fayetteville

4. South Harrison

5. Webster Co

6. Madonna

7. Midland Trail

8. Tug Valley

9. Mt View

9. Sherman

11. Cameron

12. Van

13. Clay Battelle

14. Wirt Co

15. Summers Co

16. Doddridge Co

16. Montcalm

16. Pocahontas Co

36. Greenbrier West

36. Meadow Bridge

36. Valley Fayette

