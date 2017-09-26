VHSL HS Football Ratings 9/26 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

VHSL HS Football Ratings 9/26

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

VHSL HS Football Ratings 9/26:

Region 2C

1. Glenvar

2. Gretna

3. Appomattox

4. Floyd Co

5. Giles

6. Fort Chiswell

7. Dan River

8. Martinsville

9. Chatham

10. James River

11. Nelson Co

12. Radford

13. Buckingham Co

Region 2D

1. Marion

2. Union

3. Ridgview

4. Virginia

5. Graham

6. John Battle

7. Lee

8. Grayson Co

9. Richlands

10. Wise Central

11. Lebanon

12. Tazewell

13. Gate City

Region 1C

1. Galax

2. Narrows

3. George Wythe

4. Covington

5. Perry McCluer

6. Bland Co

7. Auburn

8. Rural Retreat

9. Eastern Montgomery

10. Bath Co

11. Craig Co

Region 1D

1. Hurley

2. Patrick Henry

3. Grundy

4. Chilhowie

5. Castlewood

6. Honaker

7. Northwood

8. Thomas Walker

9. Eastside

10. Holton

11. J. L, Burton

12. Twin Valley

13. Rye Cover

14. Twin Springs

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.