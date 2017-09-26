Princeton Railroad Museum attempting to create a Monopoly

The city of Princeton is raising funds for their Railroad Museum... and is doing it in an intriguing way. Princeton is in the process of creating their own version of a legendary board game.

Pat Smith, director of the Princeton Railroad Museum, knew there was no reason the model trains she found in storage should sit around collecting dust. She decided the museum should have a model train room. "We actually have a local man who was our low bid. He's building coal mines, tunnels, mountains, a little town of Princeton, and also a coal camp."

Creating a scaled-down version of the area for the model train to travel through is obviously going to cost some money. That's when Assistant City Manager Mike Webb decided they should generate funds in a very creative way. "I thought Princetonopoly was a good way to get the community involved. We're doing an exhibit on the second floor of the Railroad Museum, and it pertains to the community, from the birth of the community to where we are now. And I thought it was a good way to bring everybody together."

Princetonopoly will be a localized version of the Monopoly board game. Smith and Webb are getting local businesses to buy spaces on the board, similar to Park Place or Boardwalk. Webb says they have raised around $13,000 thus far. "Some of that will go towards the production of the games. Then once those games come in, we'll sell those, and hope to have a return of $15-20,000 for the project."

But inquiring minds want to know... who exactly is sponsoring the jail??? Smith chuckles and says, "The jail was specifically asked for by the Princeton Police Department... he specifically asked for that!"

If you own a business in the Princeton-area and would like to be on the board, you are encouraged to contact Webb or Smith by October 4th. They hope Princetonopoly will be available for sale to the public around Christmas.

