Residents respond to potential $73 million synthetic fuel plant in Greenbrier County

A new company is looking at Greenbrier County to build a $73 million synthetic fuel plant. The plant, PPD of WV One, will convert solid waste materials to diesel fuel and biochar, a charcoal used in soil for agriculture. So, how are residents there reacting to the news?

While the synthetic fuel plant awaits bond financing, residents are excited about the possibility of a plant that will employ 160 workers during construction and another 60 to operate after completion in the Sam Black area.

"It's got to help it. It can't hurt it. It's got to be good. It could do a lot for us. There's people I know who needs work," said Greenbrier County resident, Greenbay Gus.

"It'll probably be good for us. There's not much business stuff around here. Probably a lot of good help for people," added G.W. Angle, another Greenbrier County resident.

"This area is a sweet little place, but there's not a lot of jobs. Not a lot of places for people to work and you have to travel so far and so you have a lot of people having to head up to Beckley, Lewisburg, all the way down to White Sulphur, probably to the hotel," Rebekah Lilly said, another resident.

Local businesses in Sam Black see the potential of what a new employer means in terms of money being spent by workers.

"We need more jobs around here. Good jobs. It's going to help our business as well," Kelley Sweet, Little General in Sam Black Assistant Manager, said.

With little growth on that end of the county, residents feel this could be exactly what they need to grow.

"It'll definitely be in the step in the right direction. It's going to cause more jobs and more financial payback into the community then they may be able to provide and develop more community based activity places like Jump Craze that can get people to stop here," Lilly said.

The company has already purchased land in Greenbrier County and intends to break ground on the project as soon as they get bond financing. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year once that bond financing is complete.

