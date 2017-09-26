Beckley Police to partner with WVU Tech students to assist on cold cases

In a special edition of APB Cold Case on Tuesday, we're breaking from our traditional feature on an unsolved mystery to show how students at WVU Tech could soon be helping to crack them.More >>
Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.More >>
Police in Charleston are looking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.More >>
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The emergency room at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BAR-H) was temporarily on lock down Monday after hospital staff learned that both a patient and EMS staff had been exposed to a chemical inside the patient's home.More >>
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) Dispatchers said three people were taken to the hospital after an early morning car accident in front of Shady Spring Middle School on Tuesday.More >>
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins says West Virginia has received a $1.4 million federal grant to support the state's drug courts.More >>
