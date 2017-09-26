Beckley Police to partner with WVU Tech students to assist on cold cases

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) In a special edition of APB Cold Case on Tuesday, we're breaking from our traditional feature on an unsolved mystery to show how students at WVU Tech could soon be helping to crack them.



According to Det. Sgt. Morgan Bragg, it is all thanks to a new partnership between the school's forensics department and the Beckley Police.



"We're excited that WVU Tech has agreed to assist us. We think a collaborative effort with the school will benefit us in assisting on cases."



Associate Professor of Forensics Andrew Wheeler cautioned that the students involved will be upper classmen and will not involved in every aspect of the case. "I think the student interest in this course is going to be fantastic. They're going to be really anxious to get their hands on a real life event and contribute."



"There will be background checks to ensure the integrity of the case. There will be some aspects of cases that won't be shared; that's just the nature of the investigation," adds Det. Bragg.



A big part of the help, he said, will be manpower, sifting through hundreds of pages of material collected over the years as well as organizing files and canvassing.



"A lot of these cases are 30-40 years old and a large amount of material has been brought together over the years. We're at a stage where we are more than likely to solve some of them. And with more eyes, we'll be more likely to see a break," said Det. Bragg.



WVU Tech will be offering a class specifically designated to cold cases in the Fall. Registration is already underway for next year.









