Photo of Charleston bank robbery suspect released

Police in Charleston are looking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The BB&T bank on MacCorkle Avenue was robbed on Tuesday, September 7

Read the full news release below:

The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating the Bank Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2017 at the BB&T, 3800 MacCorkle Ave. During the course of the investigation, investigators discovered several video surveillance cameras around the area the Bank Robbery occurred. A suspect vehicle was discovered prior to and after the robbery on video surveillance in the area of 39th St. and Noyes Ave. The suspect parked the vehicle just prior to the intersection of 39th St./ Noyes Ave. facing east on Noyes Ave and on the south side of the street, and was seen exiting the vehicle. The suspect vehicle is a 1999-2006 black GMC Sierra, extended cab, with a black tonneau cover. The registration on the vehicle is West Virginia 6VE 153. The registration is a stolen plate, and was stolen hours before the robbery at the Kanawha Mall parking lot in the area of the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The suspect, as described above, was also on video surveillance prior to the robbery walking around the area of 39th St. and Noyes Ave., around 2:15-2:30 pm. The suspect walks south on 39th Street towards MacCorkle Ave., and then is seen walking east on Noyes Ave. towards 39th Street, back to the suspect vehicle.

If anyone has any information please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or 304-348-6400.