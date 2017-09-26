Man sentenced to 5-25 years in death of infant son

Police in Charleston are looking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.More >>
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The emergency room at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BAR-H) was temporarily on lock down Monday after hospital staff learned that both a patient and EMS staff had been exposed to a chemical inside the patient's home.More >>
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) Dispatchers said three people were taken to the hospital after an early morning car accident in front of Shady Spring Middle School on Tuesday.More >>
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins says West Virginia has received a $1.4 million federal grant to support the state's drug courts.More >>
West Virginia wildlife officials say an online interactive map with information about hunting and fishing around the state has been updated.More >>
Gauley season only lasts a few weekends each Fall, but white water thrill junkies across the country make the annual pilgrimage to West Virginia to experience the "Beast of the East."More >>
