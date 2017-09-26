Two taken to hospital after car accident in front of Shady Sprin - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Two taken to hospital after car accident in front of Shady Spring Middle

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) Dispatchers said two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning car accident in front of Shady Spring Middle School on Tuesday. 

The call came in as a two-car collision just after 6:30 a.m. as the school rush hour was getting started. 

 Presently, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating

 JanCare Ambulance and the Ghent Vol. Fire Dept. responded. 

