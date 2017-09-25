Gauley season keeps West Virginia tourism economy flowing

"The Upper Gauley is one of those things you hear about and you dream about before you even get there," Haynes Mansfield, marketing director of ACE Adventure resort said.

Gauley season only lasts a few weekends each Fall, but white water thrill junkies across the country make the annual pilgrimage to West Virginia to experience the "Beast of the East."

Those who have ridden the Gauley say it's an experience unrivaled almost anywhere else in the world.

“When you're running that rapid for the first time, basically all you remember is an explosion of white water, and some giant house sized boulder that was evolved in the middle of it all,” Mansfield said. “But you come out completely pumped, upside down, right side up, whatever. But definitively as a new person."

For adventure resorts like ACE, guided Gauley rafting tours close out their peak season with a splash and provided visitors with a reason to come back to the state.

“Part of the future of West Virginia economically is preserving these natural resources and assets that we have, telling the story outside of our state as well as in our state, and bringing people in here to see that West Virginia is an amazing natural resource, an amazing playground, and a great place to, if not vacation, sometimes live and start a business," Mansfield said.

And what's good for the Gauley is good for the gander, as many locally owned businesses see a boost in revenue.

Christy Allman and her husband have owned Fat Eddie's near Summersville dam since 1999.

She says it's the local customers who keep the lights on, but the Gauley fanatics are the ones who sweeten the deal.

"I appreciate that they come into our small area at the level they do,” Allman said. “You know, we touch the nations here, I don't know if people realize that. But we have people come from other nations just to run our waters."

The last day of Gauley season is the day after Bridge Day.