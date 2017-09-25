Richlands-Bluefield out to prove the doubters wrong

Bluefield has played perfect for the first 5 games of the season. However, the back half will be much tougher than the firstMore >>
Bluefield has played perfect for the first 5 games of the season. However, the back half will be much tougher than the firstMore >>
Here are the Week 5 Plays of the WeekMore >>
Here are the Week 5 Plays of the WeekMore >>
For the 11th time overall and for the 6th time in Blacksburg, ESPN's College Gameday will be on site for a Virginia Tech gameMore >>
For the 11th time overall and for the 6th time in Blacksburg, ESPN's College Gameday will be on site for a Virginia Tech gameMore >>
Bluefield College falls at home to Georgetown College 24-13More >>
Bluefield College falls at home to Georgetown College 24-13More >>
West Virginia defeats Kansas 56-34 in their Big 12 opener.More >>
West Virginia defeats Kansas 56-34 in their Big 12 opener.More >>
Virginia Tech shuts out Old Dominion 38-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season.More >>
Virginia Tech shuts out Old Dominion 38-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Football Friday Week 5 1st HalfMore >>
Football Friday Week 5 1st HalfMore >>
Football Friday Week 5 OvertimeMore >>
Football Friday Week 5 OvertimeMore >>
Football Friday Week 5 2nd HalfMore >>
Football Friday Week 5 2nd HalfMore >>