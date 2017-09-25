Richlands-Bluefield out to prove the doubters wrong

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Bluefield has played perfect for the first 5 games of the season. However, the back half will be much tougher than the first. "We know the next few games are going to determine a lot. Hopefully we work hard and take it one game at a chime and not look ahead. Just do our best" said Bluefield senior Mookie Collier

Richlands has played 4 very tough opponents to start the year. A group that will get them ready for the stretch run. "We are excited with bits and pieces of each game. There are some great things in there, and there are some things we have to correct. We have to learn to play for 4 quarters because we are not going to beat a good team unless you are fundamentally sound" said Richlands head coach Greg Mance.

The key for the Beavers on Friday night will be getting their stars in Mookie Collier and Truck Edwards going, and that all starts up front. "Our line is going to have to open up wholes for them, and if they do that will help. They've played hard all year and I don't see a drop off this week" said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.

Though the record doesn't show it, the Blue Tornado has improved with each game. And their young squad is still trying to find their legs."We've came out injury free against all these big teams and its just going to make us better in the end. We need to come together for this one. Everyone is talking about us falling apart because we've been playing these big games and we want to prove them wrong" said Richlands senior Andrew Dye.

The Big Blues have a 3 game winning streak in the series. Something they want to continue, and something the Beavers want to stop. "We are definitely going to prove people wrong. All the trash talk makes us want to work harder and make us come out and get the win" said Dye. "Winning this game means a lot to the community and the school and just send a message across the state" said Collier.