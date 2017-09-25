Grant's Supermarket to give free lunch to first responders

Grant's Supermarket is taking the time to honor First Responders by giving away free bagged lunches on Tuesday, September 26th.

All local First Responders are welcome to stop at any Grant's Supermarket location between the hours of 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. to grab a lunch-to-go.

Co-owner of Grant's and Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin says the chain wants to show their appreciation for those who protect and serve.

"It's a really cool little thing that we came up with as a way to honor what they do," Martin said. "We appreciate them coming out, we appreciate the job that they do, we appreciate them taking care of our community."

For a full list of Grant's Supermarket locations, you can visit their website https://shopatgrants.com/