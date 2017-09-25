Grant's Supermarket to give free lunch to first responders

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Applebee's Restaurant in Beckley has closed, according to a sign on the door on Monday.More >>
Grant's Supermarket is taking the time to honor First Responders by giving away free bagged lunches on Tuesday, September 26th.More >>
Virginia state police have charged a man in the shooting of a deputy.More >>
Have you ever heard of a restaurant that serves both American-style donuts and Mediterranean cuisine? Well, if you haven't, you're about to! A cafe reopened this morning in Bluefield. The new owner plans to combine her background in business with some tastes of home.More >>
The Bluefield Police Department handed out promotions to seven of its officers during the City Board of Directors meeting Monday afternoon.More >>
Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with some type of blood cancer. Today, Bluefield State College hosted a bone marrow registry drive on campus. The school partnered with the international organization called Be The Match.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The emergency room at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BAR-H) was temporarily on lock down Monday after hospital staff learned that both a patient and EMS staff had been exposed to a chemical inside the patient's home.More >>
The Sugar Run Pumpkin Festival in Ballard is giving people in Monroe County something fun to do this fall and it all started with a dream.More >>
