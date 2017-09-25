Blue Spoon Cafe reopens with old and new menu

Have you ever heard of a restaurant that serves both American-style donuts and Mediterranean cuisine? Well, if you haven't, you're about to! A cafe reopened this morning in Bluefield. The new owner plans to combine her background in business with some tastes of home.

The Blue Spoon Cafe reopened for business Monday morning. New owner Nicole Coeburn is a graduate of Bluefield College and honed her restaurant skills for three years at The Railyard. Coeburn explains why she decided to take over the Cafe. "I've always wanted to run my own business. I love the food business. It's hard work, but I love going to sleep at night, and feeling the satisfaction that I provided a great meal for somebody, and great fellowship, and somewhere to come hang out."

Coeburn says she plans on balancing the menu by keeping old favorites while adding some new dishes of her own. "One of the specialties for breakfast is the homemade donuts that we make fresh in the morning. For lunch we kept some of the favorites like the kale and quinoa salad and the bleu on blue sandwich. I added some ethnic dishes for sure. I have a middle-Eastern background... Mediterranean. So I love fresh food like that."

Many dignitaries from the Chamber of Commerce and City Council gathered for the official ribbon cutting, and the director of Economic Development Jim Spencer says the cafe should bring a boost to neighboring stores as well. "This help business to cluster and benefit one from another. It makes the city of Bluefield more of a destination. Folks can come down, shop, and have a good time!"

The Blue Spoon Cafe will be open Monday-Friday, 7:30-2:00, for both breakfast and lunch.

