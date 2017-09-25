Man charged in shooting of Virginia deputy

MONROE, Va. (AP) - Virginia state police have charged a man in the shooting of a deputy.

The deputy was shot in the head, but escaped serious injury. He was treated at a hospital and released after the shooting Friday night during a traffic stop in Amherst County.

State police said Trevor Ewers of Monroe is charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said that after deputies initiated a traffic stop at a post office in Monroe, a passenger in the vehicle shot the deputy. The 22-year-old Ewers was injured when another deputy returned fire. He was treated Monday at a hospital.

