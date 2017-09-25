Bluefield Police Dept. promotes 7 officers

The Bluefield Police Department handed out promotions to seven of its officers during the City Board of Directors meeting Monday afternoon.

Sergeant Bobby Hamm was promoted to Lieutenant, while Detective Kenney Adams, Detective Justin Harris, Patrolman Brian Copenhaver, Patrolman Michael Pertee, Patrolman Joseph Danieley and Patrolman Justin Lucas were all promoted to Sergeant.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow says he was happy to recognize a special group of officers.

"You notice leaders, that group that we just promoted are all leaders," Dillow said. "I don't have to worry about them when I'm not here. They're going to do the same thing that needs to be done with their men and their shifts for the city of Bluefield."

According to Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout, in the last month, the police department has responded to more then 1,000 calls, made 101 arrests and given out close to 700 citations.