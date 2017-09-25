Applebee's closes in Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Applebee's closes in Beckley

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Beckley has closed, read a sign on the door Monday. 

A manager tells WVVA News the restaurant was one of 180 Applebee's and IHOP locations the company had announced it would be closing in August. 

According to a USA Today article announcing the decision, many of the causal-dining restaurants such as Applebee's have "experienced troubles as more customers gravitate toward quick-service restaurants like Panera Bread, which market themselves as offering healthier and more upscale food."

More than 30 workers were employed at the restaurant.

The sign on the door recommended customers to locations in Charleston, Lewisburg, Summersville, and Princeton. 

