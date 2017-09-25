Bluefield State, Be The Match looks for bone marrow donors

Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with some type of blood cancer. Today, Bluefield State College hosted a bone marrow registry drive on campus.

The school partnered with the international organization called Be The Match. Three different sites around the school offered students the chance the get info and, if interested, sign up to be a donor. Along with filling out some forms, potential donors also had to submit samples through a mouth swab. Be The Match representative Addie Sanders says being a bone marrow donor is different than being a blood donor. "I joined the registry... twelve years, I was never called. Many people are never called. People that are searching are looking for a match in their ethnic group. It's a very specific match. There are so many varying things that narrows it down very specifically. We have to have more people, and more diversity."

Sanders says, when matches are found, the donation process is an outpatient procedure performed at the hospital, and recovery time for bone marrow donors can be as short as a couple of days. It usually takes 540 registries to find just one compatible donor.

