Pumpkin patch giving Monroe County fun attractions for fall

The Sugar Run Pumpkin Festival in Ballard is giving people in Monroe County something fun to do this fall and it all started with a dream.

"The fun, the family-fun connecting with the community. My wife's dream all the time, most of her life," said Kelly Johnson, Owner of Sugar Run Pumpkin Festival.

After opening on September 16th, people are already commending it.

"When we came out it was just all smiles. I know the hard work that they put into it. This was Tara's dream," customer of Sugar Run Pumpkin Festival, Genny Powell, said.

"My wife laid the corn maze out then took the mower after she laid it out and she followed me around and told me where to go," Johnson added about the hard work that went into the Festival.

It's for people of all ages.

"I'm just a big kid really and I like to see the kids having fun, smiles on their faces. They love it," Rodney Powell, another customer, said.

"We have the barrel train, the hay ride, count the minions on the hay ride. We have a corn box for them to play in. We have a milking cow," Johnson said.

There are plenty of activities here at the Sugar Run Pumpkin Festival and they want to make it so the community can come back year after year and enjoy themselves.

"To see people have fun and maybe give something in this end of the county, there's really not much in our community for fun. Hopefully, we'll grow and it'll become something big," Johnson said.

The Sugar Run Pumpkin Patch is open Friday through Sunday, Fridays beginning at 1 PM until dark, Saturday's at 10 AM until dark, and Sunday's 1 PM until dark.