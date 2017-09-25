BAR-H emergency room reopened after possible chemical exposure by patient, EMS workers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The emergency room at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BAR-H) was temporarily on lock down Monday after hospital staff learned that both a patient and EMS staff had been exposed to a dangerous inside the patient's home.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the patient exhibited a rash and shortness of breath as a result of the possible exposure to the chemical. As a precaution and standard protocol for the hospital, BAR-H's emergency room was temporarily closed to decontaminate the patient and workers.



Right now, there is no word yet on the name of the chemical in question. However, the Fayette County Health Dept. has confirmed the patient's home was on Upper Plantation Road in Danese and that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and a HAZMAT from DUPONT are presently investigating the matter.

A Fayette County Health Dept. spokesperson also confirmed the EMS workers were originally dispatched to the person's house because the patient was having trouble breathing. By the time EMS arrived at hospital, the spokesperson said first responders were also experiencing a rash and symptoms of a possible chemical exposure.



Late Monday, JanCare's Dir. of Operations Paul Seamann confirmed the first responders were employees of the company. He said they are being closely monitored at the hospital and seem to be doing okay.





