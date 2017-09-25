BAR-H emergency room reopened after possible chemical exposure by patient, EMS workers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The emergency room at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BAR-H) was temporarily on lock down Monday after hospital staff learned that both a patient and EMS staff had been exposed to a chemical inside the patient's home.More >>
Some lakes and streams in West Virginia will receive special stockings of golden rainbow trout next year.More >>
Near the town of Tazewell sits the Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch. Though the corn maze and pumpkin patch are the main draw, there is also a special contest visitors have the chance to participate in. This year marks the fourth season the corn maze and pumpkin patch have been in operation.More >>
A group of dancers took over Tamarack Sunday afternoon, much to the surprise of the curious, dining onlookers.More >>
The city of Princeton had its first corner stone laying today for the new the Rescue Squad building addition, the first in over seventy-nine years. Leading with a march of the masons before beginning the traditional laying of the corner stone.More >>
Saturday afternoon marked the 7th annual World Food Festival at St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Bluefield. Father Mark Tyson is the pastor of St. Mary's, and says the idea for this event came from a parishioner who visited a similar event in Roanoke.More >>
A man is recovering at the hospital this afternoon after he was found unresponsive in the drive through of the Wendy's in Welch.More >>
Hundreds turned out to the annual “Walk to end Alzheimer's” in Raleigh county Saturday morning at the Beckley - Raleigh County Convention Center and met with those impacted.More >>
