Pumpkin picking, and chunking, underway in Tazewell

Near the town of Tazewell sits the Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch. Though the corn maze and pumpkin patch are the main draw, there is also a special contest visitors have the chance to participate in.

This year marks the fourth season the corn maze and pumpkin patch have been in operation. As manager Jeffery Thompson explains, there's lots of activities for both the young and old alike. "We offer a wide variety of different pumpkins and gourds in the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch. We have the corn maze (back) here. We have the tractor rides... pumkin' chunkin'..."

Pumkin' Chunkin' sounds interesting, but... what exactly is it? "Pumkin' Chunkin' is a large slingshot that we have had here for a couple of years. You pay, pick out 10 pumpkins, and try to hit the marker in the middle of the field. You get a gift certificate if you hit it. Like me or most people, you try to shoot it as far as you can. It's a real good stress relief."

After Jeffery showed me how it works, he was nice enough to let me take a shot. Though I didn't land my pumpkin in the bin, it was definitely a fun experience. Over in the pumpkin patch, several families were searching for just the right pumpkin to use for Halloween. The Bruton family happened to be passing by on their way home to Raleigh, North Carolina, and decided to stop on a whim. After taking a ride around the patch, Kori Bruton say one gourd in particular really jumped out at them. How big was the pumpkin? "45 pounds!" Do they buy a big one like that every year? "No, this is the first time... (chuckles)."

Thank heavens they have a big truck to haul it in!