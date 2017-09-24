Plays of the Week: Week 5 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Plays of the Week: Week 5

Here are the Week 5 Plays of the Week

Past Winners:

Week 1: Bland Co Ethan Cook TD Catch vs. Criag Co

Week 2: Shady Spring Isaiah Valentine Kick Return TD vs. Nicholas Co

Week 3: Taymon Cooke TD Catch vs. Giles

Week 4: Montcalm Christian Carper TD run vs. Craig Co

  • What is the Week 5 Play of the Week?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll!

