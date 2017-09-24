Virginia Tech to host ESPN College Gameday

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

For the 11th time overall and for the 6th time in Blacksburg, ESPN's College Gameday will be on site for a Virginia Tech game as the Hokies will host Clemson next Saturday. The station announced their destination last night right after the Hokies and Clemson each won their 4th games of the season. This marks the first time since 2007 since Gameday has come to Virginia Tech. The Hokies are 4-1 in home Gameday contests. Tech was the third school to ever host the event as they did twice in 1999. The broadcast will start at 9 am on Saturday.