Virginia Tech to host ESPN College Gameday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech to host ESPN College Gameday

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

For the 11th time overall and for the 6th time in Blacksburg, ESPN's College Gameday will be on site for a Virginia Tech game as the Hokies will host Clemson next Saturday.  The station announced their destination last night right after the Hokies and Clemson each won their 4th games of the season.  This marks the first time since 2007 since Gameday has come to Virginia Tech.  The Hokies are 4-1 in home Gameday contests.  Tech was the third school to ever host the event as they did twice in 1999.  The broadcast will start at 9 am on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.