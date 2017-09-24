Local ballroom dancers take Tamarack by surprise

A group of dancers took over Tamarack Sunday afternoon, much to the surprise of the curious, dining onlookers.

A couple dozen local ballroom dancers engaged in a flash mob dance at the food court.

The group is a part of the USA Dance chapter of Beckley and to celebrate National Ballroom Dance Week, the dancers gave onlookers quite the surprise.

Right at 2:30, some Latin music came on over the loud speakers and the dancers joined in on the fun.

"As part of National Ballroom Dance week, our parent organization asked for all the chapters to do a flash mob, so they sent out the pattern for us to learn, and this is ours, and I think it went well," dance instructor Darrell Fuller said.

It took the group about six weeks to nail down this routine and it's the first time they've done anything like it.