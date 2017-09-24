Corner Stone laid for Rescue Squad Addition

The city of Princeton had its first corner stone laying Saturday for the new the Rescue Squad building addition, the first in over seventy-nine years. It lead with a march of the masons before beginning the traditional laying of the corner stone.

The Mayor said a few words on what the new building meant for the community before turning it over to Stacey Hicks... the Chief Executive Officer of Princeton's Rescue Squad...

"What we're doing in this- this project has been in the planning stages for about five years, and this building will be used for a education center, it will be its primary goal. And uh, it will be to educate not only first responders, but EMT's, paramedics, and will also be continuing education for nurses, doctors, and folks of that nature. The other part of our building is going to be an emergency shelter, and what it will be used for is in times of emergencies- power outages, flooding, things like that. We'll use that room to house folks that are basically homeless. And when its not being used for that we'll open it up to the community to use as well."

Concluding the ceremony...three masons performed the sacred blessing of the corner stone...placing corn, wine, and oil on the top of the stone in honor of the divine master creator...to ensure prosperity and a long standing structure in the future...