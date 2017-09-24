International cuisine featured at World Food Fest

Saturday afternoon marked the 7th annual World Food Festival at St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Bluefield.

Father Mark Tyson is the pastor of St. Mary's, and says the idea for this event came from a parishioner who visited a similar event in Roanoke.

"She noticed their festival. Of course, their festival is gigantic. They get 19,000 people who come through there, over 3-4 days. But she said, 'You know, we could do something like this, on a smaller scale, and open our doors to the community, and see how it goes.'"

Judging by the turnout, it's going pretty well. Hundreds of visitors flocked to St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon to partake in dishes that ranged from Turkish Baklava to Romanian Mici.

Here at the World Food Festival, you'll even find food from Georgia. But one thing you won't find on their menu... is peaches and pecan pie!

That's because Maka Shioshvili is originally from the nation of Georgia, not the state. "My delegation members stayed with my current family, and we went to (the) bowling alley, Mountaineers Bowling, and that's where I met my husband."

This year Maka is serving bazhe, chicken in a walnut and curry sauce, and lobio, green beans with sauteed peppers. Like many of the chefs and cooks at this event, Maka says she's never really thought about opening a restaurant.

"This (is) my hobby and... we all go to the same church. Turns out, everybody who goes to this church loves cooking, so that's why we do it every year."

Good food and good fellowship is what the World Food Festival is all about.