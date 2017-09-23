Bluefield College's late comeback not enough to get over Georgetown College

The Bluefield College returned home on Saturday afternoon to take on another ranked NAIA opponent in Georgetown College. The Rams, despite mounting a late comeback, were unable to get past the Tigers 24-13. The Rams were led by Walter Harold who went 17-32 for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Harold also had 15 carries for 11 yards. Rashad Butler had 11 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. DaMarcus Wimbush had 11 total tackles to lead the Rams defense.The Rams drop to 1-3 on the season. Next up, they will host Warner University on Saturday night.