Mountaineers open Big 12 play with win over Kansas

Mountaineers open Big 12 play with win over Kansas

Posted:

After reeling back-to-back wins at home over East Carolina and Delaware State, the West Virginia Mountaineers made it three in a row with a 56-34 victory over Kansas in their Big 12 opener. The Mountaineers were led by Will Grier who went 25-39 347 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Justin Crawford produced his fourth straight 100 yard rushing performance. Kennedy McKoy also had a 100 yard rushing day in the win. David Sills led the receiving corps with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Saturday's 56 point outing was their third straight 50 plus point game. The Mountaineers now 3-1 on the season, take next week off and are back in action on October 16th at TCU. 

