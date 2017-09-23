Hokies stay perfect; shut out Old Dominion - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hokies stay perfect; shut out Old Dominion

The Virginia Tech Hokies continued their strong start to the season with a 38-0 victory over in-state opponent Old Dominion. The Hokies defense pitched their second shutout in their last three games. Freshman Josh Jackson went 20-30 for 298 yards, three touchdowns to one interception. Junior running back Steven People had his first career multi-touchdown game. He scored once on the ground and two through the air. The team improves to 4-0 on the season with the win. Next up, the Hokies will host #2 Clemson Saturday night as part of ESPN's College GameDay game of the week. 

