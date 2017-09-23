Hundreds walk to help end Alzheimer's in Raleigh Co.

Hundreds turned out to the annual “Walk to end Alzheimer's” in Raleigh county Saturday morning at the Beckley - Raleigh County Convention Center and met with those impacted.

Dallas Meadows and his family are walking in memory of the family patriarch, Johnny Rowe Sr.

"In the hospital, he was in so much pain, he couldn't even talk," Meadows recalls.

Rowe died from Alzheimer's disease nearly two year's ago a disease that affects more than 37,000 West Virginians, a disease that those in Saturday's walk, want to see cured.

"It's really important because I want to see it end,” Meadows said. “And I think everyone else wants to see it end too."

Raleigh County has hosted an Alzheimer's walk for more than two decades, and the colored flowers have come to symbolize different parts of the Alzheimer's journey. But this year's walk featured a new symbol of hope for those wanting to see Alzheimer's cured.

"It's our first year with the white flower,” J.T. Hunter said. “And what that represents is the hope the future. We put a mission on our back to end or effectively have a treatment by 2025. So we want a survivor."

Family services coordinator J.T. Hunter says the walk not only provides hope, but helps to remove the stigma associated with the disease.

"We talk about HIV and cancer and those other terminal diseases,” Hunter said. “There's been some advancements, you can live a long time or possibly can be cured when we talk about cancer. We don't have any of that with Alzheimer's."

Organizers haven't finished adding up the money raised Sunday, but as of the latest total, they are just $8,000 short of their $31,000 goal.