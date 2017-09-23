Sheriff's office says man, woman dead after home invasion

SMITHFIELD, Va. (AP) - Authorities say two people are dead after a home invasion in Smithfield.

TV station WAVY reports police received an emergency call around 11:15 a.m. Saturday about a residential burglary. Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Lt. James Pope says when deputies arrived to the home they found a man and woman dead.

Pope says authorities are investigating the case as a home invasion and double homicide.

Deputies didn't immediate release any information about a possible suspect.

Information from: WAVY-TV, http://www.wavy.com/

