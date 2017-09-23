State troopers in Welch revive unresponsive man at drive-through

A man is recovering at the hospital this afternoon after he was found unresponsive in the drive through of the Wendy's in Welch.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, EMS crews received a call on Friday at 4:11 PM.

Trooper M.D. Brooks of the Welch Detachment was making a traffic stop in the area at the time of the incident. Wendy's employees got the attention of Trooper Brooks who immediately accessed the situation and began CPR by initiating chest compressions.

Trooper Brooks was soon assisted at the scene by Trooper J.C. Woods and DNR Officer K. Little. Both Trooper Brooks and Woods continued compressions on the man. At 4:17 PM, Trooper Brooks informed E911 that the victim had regained a pulse.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and transported the victim to Welch Community Hospital for treatment. The victim is alert. It is unknown at this time what caused his unresponsiveness.

