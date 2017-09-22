WVVA's LIVE Football Friday Scoreboard - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia 

Buckhannon-Upshur - 7

Greenbrier East - 10 (2nd)

Musselman - 49

Princeton - 0 (Halftime)

Cabell Midland - 6

Woodrow Wilson - 6 (2nd)

Tazewell - 27

Bluefield -62 (FINAL)

Westside -

Independence -

James Monroe - 16

Wyoming East - 0 (2nd)

Liberty High -

Clay County -

Oak Hill - 0

Fayetteville - 6 (2nd)

Shady Spring - 3

PikeView - 12 (2nd)

River View -

Man -

Greenbrier West - 

Summers County -

Valley (Fayette) - 0

Midland Trail - 14 (1st)

Montcalm -

Hurley, VA -

Mount View - 0

Point Pleasant - 14 (1st)

Virginia

Bland County -

Eastern Montgomery -

Byrd (Vinton, VA) - 0

Richlands - 7 (Halftime)

Central (Norton, VA) - 7

Graham - 28 (Halftime)

Giles - 24

Floyd County - 10 (2nd)

**Teams not playing this week - Meadow Bridge, Narrows, 

