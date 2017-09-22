Homer Hickam kicks off 'Rocket Boys' festival

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
The Princeton Fire Department invites you to come out Saturday, September 23rd to learn the proper way to install a car seat. The Safety Seat Check Event comes in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Day.More >>
The suspect has been apprehended in a police standoff on North Sandbranch Road in Bradley.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Just two weeks after Hurricane Irma devastated his Florida home, the author and inspiration for the blockbuster film 'October Sky' was back in Beckley.More >>
The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office says the cause of Thursday's deadly fire ion Greenbrier County remains unknown.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new studio in Beckley is taking fitness to the next level.More >>
(AP) CVS Health announced today that, as part of the company’s broad commitment to fighting the national opioid abuse epidemic, it is enhancing its enterprise-wide initiatives supporting safe drug disposal, utilization management of pain medications and funding for treatment and recovery programs.More >>
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.More >>
