Homer Hickam kicks off 'Rocket Boys' festival

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Just two weeks after Hurricane Irma devastated his Florida home, the author and inspiration for the blockbuster film 'October Sky' was back in Beckley.



Homer Hickam kicked off the Rocket Boys Festival on Friday at the Exhibition Coal Mine, speaking before crowds of children on his life and the importance of perseverance.



"The fact is I'm from West Virginia so automatically that makes me a tough guy. Things don't always work out, but we struggle back...so it's good," said Hickam.



The author said his favorite part of the festival are the children who come with open minds and big dreams.



"Any student that thinks that they're not going to have a good life because of where they're from or what their economic situation is, I just want to let them know that's not true.



He hopes children like 4th grader Alyssa Ellis who turned out to hear Hickam speak on Friday leave encouraged, inspired, and confident, that they, too, can rise from the ashes.



"I really like to get to see people who insure me as much as other people have inspired them," said Ellis, a student at Man Elementary.



"I just want to encourage them to stand up, throw off their tears and sorrows and get busy," added Hickam.



Gates to the Rocket Boys Festival at the Exhibition Coal Mine open at 8 a.m. on Saturday.



