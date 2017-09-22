Princeton Fire Dept. to host car seat safety event

The Princeton Fire Department invites you to come out Saturday, September 23rd to learn the proper way to install a car seat.

The Safety Seat Check Event comes in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Day.

Nationally certified instructors will be checking car seats and boosters seats to see if parents have the right seat for their child's height and weight. Technicians will also check to see if the seat is expired or on a recall list.

The fire department says more often than not, parents do not strap their kids in the right way.

"Nationwide about 95% of the car seats out there have been installed incorrectly. So we're trying to fix that," says Charlie Croy, firefighter and Child Passenger Safety instructor. "It is so important to make sure that your child seat is installed correctly, that you have the right seat for the right child. Because that can meant the difference between them being injured in a car wreck and then being able to walk away."

The event will be held from 10 AM to 2 PM.