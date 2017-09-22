Infrared yoga, barre, and Pilates studio opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new studio in Beckley is taking fitness to the next level.



Balanced Life Studio opened on Robert C. Byrd Drive in May. The studio specializes in classes you can't find anywhere else, including infrared yoga, ballet-inspired barre, Pilates, and Tae Kwon Yo.



According to Instructor Dewana Waters, it is the infrared yoga classes that makes the studio extra special. The class uses a special kind of heat that stimulates deep muscle relaxation to help stay stress free during the week.



"It's not the type of heat that heats the air. It only heats objects....so you feel warm. It penetrates you a couple inches into the body but you can breathe fine in class. It's like being at the beach for the whole day."



Waters said the classes range from beginner to advanced. She said new classes coming in October will be Chair Yoga, Intro to Ballet, and Tai Chi.



Balanced Life Studio offers drop-in pricing, yearly memberships, a ten-class pack, and specials for students and teachers.

To learn more, visit: www.myhealthybalancedlife.com/



