UPDATE: Suspect apprehended in Raleigh County standoff

The suspect has been apprehended in a police standoff on North Sandbranch Road in Bradley.



Right now, details are limited as to what started the standoff or why he was being arrested. It started around 8 a.m. Friday when deputies tried to serve a warrant on the man.

Stay with WVVA News on-air and online for the latest on this developing story.



Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a Raleigh County home.

The U.S. Marshals Office is calling it an "active situation." They tell WVVA the standoff began around 8:00 a.m. Friday at a residence on North Sandbranch Road in Bradley, WV when Marshals tried to serve a warrant on the unidentified man.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police are also on scene.

No other details are known.