UPDATE: Suspect apprehended in Raleigh County standoff

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
The suspect has been apprehended in a police standoff on North Sandbranch Road in Bradley.More >>
The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office says the cause of Thursday's deadly fire ion Greenbrier County remains unknown.More >>
(AP) CVS Health announced today that, as part of the company’s broad commitment to fighting the national opioid abuse epidemic, it is enhancing its enterprise-wide initiatives supporting safe drug disposal, utilization management of pain medications and funding for treatment and recovery programs.More >>
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.More >>
A West Virginia couple has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of the woman's 3-year-old son.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a day of reckoning for a Beckley man who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a police officer.More >>
Dozens of elected and non-elected officials in Mercer County gathered for a press conference Thursday afternoon to show support of the Roads to Prosperity bond referendum, a bond that is set to fund $116 million worth of projects throughout the county.More >>
