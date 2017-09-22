Fatal Fire in Greenbrier County

CRAWLEY -- Dispatchers with Greenbrier County 911 report a fatal fire broke out in the Crawley area just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Six fire companies responded, including those from Rupert, Rainelle, Clintonville, Smoot, Tri-County and Frankford.

More than five hours later, some firefighters remained to help with the mop-up.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.