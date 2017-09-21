Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office receives award

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office has been honored with the Extraordinary Employer Support Award.

The award was created to recognize sustained employer support of National Guard and Reserve Service. There were 3,000 applicants for the award. The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office was selected out of 148 semifinalists and now, they take home the distinguished award.

"We appreciate the fact, their service to the county with the Sheriff's department, but also their service to their country and their patriotism and their willingness to do their part for the country. We take a lot of pride in that. We're very appreciative of their efforts and they're being conscientious and we're very proud of them," said Greenbrier County Sheriff, Bruce Sloan.

Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office joins thousands of American employers who have reviewed and amended their current human resources polices to ensure compliance with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.