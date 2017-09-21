30 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine seized from Beckley home - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

30 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine seized from Beckley home

photo courtesy: Raleigh County Sheriff's Office photo courtesy: Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
William Kessler William Kessler
Adrian Arthur Adrian Arthur
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Drug task force officers in Raleigh County seized a large amount of marijuana and hundreds of doses of methamphetamine during a bust Thursday. 

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Jarrell Street in Beckley. A total of 220 doses of meth, 30 pounds of pot, and Suboxone were recovered.

William Kessler, 46, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Adrian Wayne Arthur, 31, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Four firearms were also seized from the residence. 

The investigation was handled by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Beckley Police Department, and Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

