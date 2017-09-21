30 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine seized from Beckley home

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office has been honored with the Extraordinary Employer Support Award. The award was created to recognize sustained employer support of National Guard and Reserve Service.More >>
The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office has been honored with the Extraordinary Employer Support Award. The award was created to recognize sustained employer support of National Guard and Reserve Service.More >>
Free tours and educational opportunities help people from all over the country learn more about the Greenbrier Valley and a tax credit is enhancing the Greenbrier Historical Society.More >>
Free tours and educational opportunities help people from all over the country learn more about the Greenbrier Valley and a tax credit is enhancing the Greenbrier Historical Society.More >>
Drug task force officers in Raleigh County seized a large amount of marijuana and hundreds of doses of methamphetamine during a bust Thursday.More >>
Drug task force officers in Raleigh County seized a large amount of marijuana and hundreds of doses of methamphetamine during a bust Thursday.More >>
More than 50 people have been indicted by the grand jury in Raleigh County for the September term. Charges include child neglect, burglary, drug offenses, fraud, malicious wounding, and murder.More >>
More than 50 people have been indicted by the grand jury in Raleigh County for the September term. Charges include child neglect, burglary, drug offenses, fraud, malicious wounding, and murder.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a day of reckoning for a Beckley man who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a police officer.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a day of reckoning for a Beckley man who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a police officer.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Alpha Natural Resources was looking for experienced underground miners in Southern West Virginia on Thursday.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Alpha Natural Resources was looking for experienced underground miners in Southern West Virginia on Thursday.More >>
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) After dozens of probation officers charged with keeping tabs on W.Va. sex offenders lost their jobs after a West Virginia Supreme Court order last month, WVVA News has learned that a Beckley man arrested last week for attempting to met a 13-year-old for sex was one of the sex offenders previously under their supervision.More >>
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) After dozens of probation officers charged with keeping tabs on W.Va. sex offenders lost their jobs after a West Virginia Supreme Court order last month, WVVA News has learned that a Beckley man arrested last week for attempting to met a 13-year-old for sex was one of the sex offenders previously under their supervision.More >>