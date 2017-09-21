Edwards providing the thunder for Bluefield

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

After a very disappointing 2016, it didn't take much for Truck Edwards to get up for this year. "Last year I didn't do to well. Rushing yards were not as good as I'm doing now. I'm already at 400 rushing yards so far through the season. So, I'm doing good personally myself" said Edwards.

The difference between the two seasons for Edwards has been attitude, and he says becoming a leader has changed his focus. "Team chemistry as a captain, I'm stepping up more. Young guys are looking up to me. That's a lot different now being a team captain."

Truck has also become a star at linebacker as well. Never shying away from contact. "Killing people at linebacker and running people over on offense I like doing both. I'm capable of doing both so I don't know which one I like more."

Edwards has become a great 1-2 punch with Mookie Collier. As the perfectly compliment each others game. "He means a lot to our team. He's a great dimension to have because with Mookie being able to run outside and Truck in between the tackles you have to prepare for both. That's a nice luxury to have" said head coach Fred Simon.

The Beavers missed out on the playoffs in 2016, but Edwards and company are not taking anything for granted. Using their one game at a time mentality. "Take nothing lightly. Every week we start off saying 0-0. Last week's win was last week and we are moving on. Ready to beat the next team and keep on working hard."